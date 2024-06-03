Tasmania to get shearing innovation centre

Tasmania's first shearing and wool handling innovation centre could be open within a year, thanks to the delivery of a $1.5 million state election promise.
The cash injection will go towards the Midland Agricultural Association to establish and operate the centre at the Campbell Town Showgrounds and include a brand new six-stand shearing shed and undercover yarding for about 500 sheep.
Midland Agricultural Association president Rob Calvert said they hoped that the new centre would be built in time for next year's Campbell Town Show, which traditionally takes place at the beginning of winter.
"It's something we've been working towards for some years," he said.
"The beauty of it is it will serve the show really well but it will also be a great facility that will benefit the entire wool industry here in Tasmania."
In addition to providing a location for Australian Wool Innovation to deliver large-scale training programs, Mr Calvert said the facility would also open the possibility to host national shearing competitions.
"That can't be underestimated in how that attracts young people to the industry in the first place," he said.
"We all know that we have a shrinking and probably ageing shearing workforce nationally, so any opportunity to encourage young people to get into the industry has got to be an advantage."
Tasmanian Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jane Howlett said the Wool School is part of the Tasmanian Government's 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future, which is helping to deliver a stronger economy and jobs for Tasmanians into the future.
"Agriculture is a pillar of the Tasmanian economy, but like many sectors has found it difficult to attract skilled workers, with critical skills shortages being experienced in the wool industry," Ms Howlett said.
While there are still processes to be worked through before construction begins, Ms Howlett said the Tasmanian Government would work closely with Midland Agricultural Association to make it happen in a timely way.
"Currently there are limited opportunities for education and training within the wool industry that do not require students and teachers to travel interstate."
Meanwhile up to $200,000 will be provided to industry to support training opportunities.
An AWI spokesman said the body was committed to wool harvesting training in Tasmania and welcomed the Tasmanian Government's funding support for both training and the Innovation Centre.
