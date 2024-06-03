Farm Online
Tasmania to get shearing innovation centre

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
June 3 2024 - 4:00pm
Liberal MP for Lyons Mark Shelton, Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jane Howlett and Midland Agricultural Association president Rob Calvert. Picture supplied.
Tasmania's first shearing and wool handling innovation centre could be open within a year, thanks to the delivery of a $1.5 million state election promise.

National sheep and wool writer

