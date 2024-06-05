Seas cooling, but still warmer than usual

As is the case when an El Nino breaks down, SSTs in the central Pacific have been steadily cooling in recent months and this cooling has been supported by a significant amount of sub-surface cooling as well, resulting in a quite rapid breakdown in the El Nino. In the past month or two, cloud amounts and the atmospheric pressure patterns are also now neutral, with the 30-day running mean of the Southern Oscillation Index continuing to slowly increase; it is now sitting around +2.

