Rain relief in the west, but parts of NSW too wet

Heavier than anticipated rain over the weekend was a mixed blessing across the country.
On one hand Western Australian farmers were celebrating as falls came in heavier than anticipated.
In particular, northern grain growers were delighted with falls largely between 15-25mm over the previously parched Geraldton port zone.
Further south, through the Kwinana South port zone there were falls of up to 50mm, with 15-30mm over major crop regions.
Commodity analyst Tobin Gorey, The Watchlist, said the falls were sufficient to take almost all Western Australia's cropping regions off his organisation's 'watch' list for areas with potential production concerns.
"Only the deepest inland crop regions remain on watch and with a little bit of luck they may soon go 'green' as well," Mr Gorey said.
He said the major area of concern for Australia was now southern regions, where there was light rain last week but conditions remain dry.
It is a different story in northern NSW.
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin, who farms at Mullaley on the Liverpool Plains, said there had been widespread falls of 50-100mm across the region.
Gunnedah and Tamworth both received in excess of 80mm over the past week.
"For those that have had 25-50mm it is nice, but for those who had 60mm or more it has got quite wet," Mr Martin said.
"Generally the canola has been planted and is established but we are concerned with the wheat."
"Only the earliest lines have been planted, and they are at risk of seed burst and waterlogging."
"Trafficability is going to be the major issue, we need to get into plant and it is now too wet to do so, and at this time of year it can take some time to dry out."
"This could push planting past the optimum sowing window."
However, he said just to the south, rains tapered significantly to the point where farmers in the Central West are looking for slightly more rain after general falls in the vicinity of 5-15mm.
