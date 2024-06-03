High Country grazing land up for grabs near to landmark bridge

A remote grazing property in Victoria's High Country is heading to auction.
The joint selling agents have listed Deddick Park across its 471 hectares (1164 acres) for sale in a price range of $1.6 million -$1.76 million.
At that suggested price, the property is expected to sell for between $1374-$1512 per acre.
Deddick Park, once part of the French's Snowy River Station, is located on a bend of McKillops Road which can be accessed from Buchen, Butchers Ridge, Gelantipy, and Wulgulmerang East, all about two hours from Orbost.
The property takes in rolling and picturesque country with an estimated carrying capacity of about 4000 DSE.
About half the property has been cleared for open grazing, with the addition of sheltered paddocks with light to heavy timber.
Agents suggest it "presents an opportunity to expand on the grazing operation with outstanding lifestyle appeal".
The Deddick Park Poll Hereford Stud was founded by Melbourne dentist Dr Joe Hoffman who pursued the fine breeding program for more than 35 years before it was included in the Snowy River station umbrella owned by Andrew and Gabi French.
Interestingly, the property is within 3km of the iconic 255 metre long McKillop's Bridge, built in the 1930's across the Deddick River gorge to allow stock to be transported across the high country between NSW and Victoria.
The concrete, steel truss and wooden bridge replaced an earlier structure which was built with an opening ceremony planned for January 1934.
That bridge was famously washed away just days before the ceremony and the current bridge was built several metres higher. About 250 attended the opening ceremony of that bridge in December 1935.
At one time, the bridge was said to be the longest welded steel truss road bridge in the world and it is still regarded as a wonder of Australian engineering.
The property itself fronts McKillops Road, adjacent to the Deddick and Snowy rivers.
The main farm residence is located on the banks of Fall Creek.
It has a number of outbuildings, including the recent addition of a substantial woolshed, together with existing infrastructure.
This property offers high elevation which provides unparalleled vistas, agents said.
There is mains power to the residence and woolshed, which is a unique feature of the property, particularly in this region.
The property is being auctioned online on Wednesday, June 19 at 2pm through the Castran head office in South Yarra.
Interested parties can also attend the auction or bid online. All bidders must be registered with Castran before the auction begins.
For more information contact the joint selling agents - Lachlan Castran from Castran on 0475 888000 or Nick Myer from Elders Real Estate on 0427 610278.
