Lush grazing property for sale in Gippsland complete with motocross track

A premier stud cattle grazing property near Warragul has been listed for sale at $5.95 million.
The unusually shaped Nilma North property takes in 97 hectares (240 acres) with a value set for the offering of $24,792 per acre.
The highly developed block and the region's high rainfall combine for the stellar price.
Located 13km from Warragul in West Gippsland with an annual average rainfall of above 900mm, the selling agents say the price is justified by all the improvements made on the property plus its panoramic aspect to Baw Baw and Strzelecki Ranges.
The Dawsons Track farm has two road frontages and an architect-designed home.
The lush and undulating farmland has a strong fertiliser history with summer flats and is securely fenced into 30 main paddocks with laneway system, electric fencing and shelter belts.
Farm improvements include sundry shedding including a new 25mx12m high clearance shed, four-bay steel shed, hayshed, machinery shed, workshop.
Additional improvements include security system, concrete wash down bay and expansive stock yard facility with covered steel crush and loading race.
Water supplies are secured with a 20 megalitre irrigation dam, plus two spring fed dams pumped to storage tanks and gravity fed to stock troughs.
"Quite simply, an exceptional stud breeding property with excellent improvements, magnificent panorama superbly located in sought after farming district," agents said.
A tree lined driveway with auto gate entry provides access to the north facing residence in an established garden.
Five cars are securely housed plus there is extensive on-site vehicle parking provided,
The four-bedroom and 33-square home features uninterrupted views over the local countryside.
The home has double-glazed windows, feature parquetry flooring, modern kitchen with stone tops, split system heating and cooling.
As an added bonus there is also a converted self-contained one bedroom studio with kitchen and bathroom facilities on the property.
The garden features a large lawn, specimen trees, established shrubs and vegie garden.
A purpose built motocross track has been built on the property.
For more information contact the agents from Hockingstuart Warragul - Vin Quirk on 0417 350720 and Geoff Quirk on 0418 515949.
