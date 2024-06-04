Farm Online
Versatile exclusion fenced South West grazing opportunity

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 4 2024 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Exclusion fenced property Mulga Downs has an estimated carrying capacity of 1400 adult cattle equivalents or 12,000 sheep. Picture supplied
Exclusion fenced 20,158 hectare (49,810 acre) South West Queensland property Mulga Downs has an estimated carrying capacity of 1400 adult cattle equivalents or 12,000 sheep.

