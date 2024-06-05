Failed dream at Tailem Bend leaves buyers with a puzzle to ponder

Selling agents are hunting for a buyer with a "vision" of what to do next with a large block outside Tailem Bend in SA.
A failed dream is on view with lots of unfinished shedding 147.5 hectares (364 acres) near The Bend's famous Motorsport Park, south-east of the lower Murray River town.
"The wider your vision here, the better ..." agents say.
"Whether it be a rural retreat, caravan or unique accommodation facilities, even a quarry or a semi agricultural enterprise, you'll have the space and scope to diversify.
"Perhaps you'll capitalise on the camping, kayaking, and four-wheel drive adventurer traffic-those visiting the Coorong, Wellington, and river attractions-by responding in whatever biological, recreational, or hospitality capacity you have."
This big block is offered for sale to best offers.
Agents are hoping those with a vision for the block will be encouraged by the expensive work which has already been completed.
Power and water are connected.
There is a water well on site, as well as a quarry.
There's all those unfinished sheds and other concrete slabs.
Minutes from both the Dukes and Mallee highways, the land also has the obvious privacy a treechanger might aspire to about 85km south-east of Adelaide.
The wider Elwomple area supports dairy, cropping, fodder, wool, and commercial fishing, which opens the door to agricultural potential as well.
For more information contact Paul Clifford from Raine and Horne Rural SA on 0427 796144.
