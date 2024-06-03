Irrigated Darling Downs farm makes $2.8 million at auction

Lyndhurst, a 368 hectare (910 acre) farm located 8km west of Warra on the Darling Downs, has sold at auction for $2.8 million - about $7609/ha ($3077/acre).
The very well developed property with black and chocolate soils has 94ha (232 acres) of irrigation and 82ha (203 acres) of dryland farming.
Lyndhurst is backed by a Condamine River water licence and a 300 megalitre water storage dam.
Improvements include a spacious three bedroom homestead, sheds, a workshop, silos and steel cattle yards.
Marketing was handled by James Croft and James Arthur from Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.
Meanwhile, Laucam, a 62ha (152 acre) farm also with irrigation on the Dalby Cooyar Road at Kaimkillenbun, sold at auction for $1.3m - about $20,968/ha ($8553/acre).
The property has a 50ML groundwater licence with deep, high-flow bore and a frontage to Myall Creek.
Geoff Byers and Rod Wolski from Ray White Rural, Oakey, handled the marketing.
