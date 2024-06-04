Farm Online
'No other way': council doubles down on protecting prime agricultural land

JG
By Jessica Greenan
June 5 2024 - 9:00am
Corangamite Shire Council coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels has outlined his thoughts on recent subdivisions proposed by blue gum plantations.
A Victorian council is doubling down on protecting prime agricultural land by knocking back two proposals.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

