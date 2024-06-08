Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Price rally takes a breather

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
June 8 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Price rally takes a breather
Price rally takes a breather

Russian weather continued to be a driver of global grain markets last week with improved conditions seeing the recent rally in global markets stall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.