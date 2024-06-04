Farm Online
High quality Maranoa cattle country for 350 backgrounders

Mark Phelps
June 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Tingun is 1094 hectares of high quality Maranoa cattle country estimated to carry 350 backgrounders or 150 breeders. Picture supplied
Tingun is 1094 hectares (2705 acres) of high quality Maranoa cattle country estimated to carry 350 backgrounders or 150 breeders.

