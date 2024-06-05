Superb Condamine River country for 400 adult cattle equivalents

Outstanding Queensland Western Downs property Moriah is an opportunity to run 400 adult cattle equivalents on 986 hectares (2436 acres) of superb Condamine River country.
Offered by Steve and Esme Taylor, the fully developed property in three freehold titles is situated in the prized Hopeland district, 18km south east of Chinchilla and 84km west of Dalby.
Moriah has an impressive mix of undulating bottletree, brigalow, belah, wilga country falling to superb Condamine River flats with coolibah and river red gums.
Virtually all of the property returned to improved pastures following a history of farming.
The high performance pastures comprise of a complementary blend of buffel, bambatsi, Rhodes, premier digitaria, purple pidgeon, silk sorghum, Burgundy bean, wynn cassia plus native grasses, herbages and legumes.
The modern steel cattle yards are equipped with an undercover crush, air draft, scales, and a curved race with raised walkways.
There is also a second set of timber and steel yards.
The reticulated, remotely monitored, solar powered water system is supplied from a permanent lagoon and the Condamine River plus three dams.
Structural improvements include a 30x12m machinery shed and a 9.8x16.8m shed/workshop.
Moriah also features an award winning, four bedroom, two bathroom master built homestead, which is set in extensive lawns and gardens.
The homestead features polished hardwood floors, stone and timber benchtops and zoned air-conditioning.
Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, or Terry Ryan, 0418 260 063, Nutrien Harcourts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.