Calls to mandate pain relief for mulesing

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated June 7 2024 - 6:39am, first published 6:30am
The peak wool-growing body is calling for mandatory pain relief during mulesing to be enshrined in the national sheep standards and guidelines.

