Inquiry into live sheep ban to deliver report within a fortnight

A newly announced inquiry into the government legislation surrounding the end of live sheep exports by sea will need to deliver a report in little over a fortnight.
Agriculture minister Murray Watt has issued a statement saying that he asked the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture on Monday to hold the inquiry, with hearings slated for next week.
The move comes after the introduction of legislation last week, which saw Nationals leader David Littleproud last week called for the Standing Committee on Agriculture to investigate the live sheep ban.
His motion was voted down by government but the idea has ultimately been adopted this week, despite Mr Watt last week suggesting that a Senate inquiry was a possibility.
The committee will hold two hearings next week, one in Western Australia and one in Canberra and will need to deliver its advisory report by June 21.
Australian Livestock Exporters Council CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton slammed the tight turnaround of the inquiry.
"This is another demonstration of the utter contempt the government has for the industry, seven days notice to attend a hearing during seeding just shows a bloody minded desire to jam this through," he said.
"This is quite frankly a slap in the face after we saw one of the largest protests in Australian agricultural history last Friday.
"This is another smooth political move from a minister that just doesn't care."
Mr Watt said the government has gone to the last two elections promising to phase out live sheep exports by sea.
"This commitment has broad support across the Australian community, with independent polling showing more than 70 per cent of West Australians support the phasing out of live sheep exports," he said.
"I acknowledge there are a range of strong views on this policy within industry, the community, and the Parliament.
"As such, I consider it important an inquiry into this legislation is undertaken prior to passage in either chamber of the Parliament.
"An inquiry held by the House Committee would enable the participation of members whose electorates have a strong interest in the legislation."
The committee has been tasked with examining the provisions of the Bill and its application to the live sheep export trade, especially in Western Australia.
Mr Littleproud said the inquiry was disengenuous and confusing for farmers, given his motion was voted down just last week.
"Labor's committee cannot possibly investigate the consequences into the phasing out of the live sheep export trade in such a short timeframe," he said.
"This is another example of Labor treating our farmers with contempt.
"The committee The Nationals tried to obtain would have been given until October 8, 2024, to report back, allowing thorough and proper investigation, instead of Labor's rushed inquiry.
"Farmers deserve answers, because Minister Watt is now avoiding a Senate inquiry and still unable to explain the science behind closing the industry and destroying the livelihoods of 3000 farmers."
Committee chair and Labour MP for Paterson Meryl Swanson said the committee was looking forward to meeting and talking with stakeholders in Western Australia.
"The public hearing in Muresk will provide an opportunity for the committee to meet those most affected," she said.
"Anyone who would like to share their views on the Bill can engage with the committee in a number of ways including by making a written submission, or attending a public hearing where the committee plans to hold a community statements session."
The public hearings will be held in Canberra on June 12 and in Muresk, Western Australia on June 14.
