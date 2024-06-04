Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Inquiry into live sheep ban to deliver report within a fortnight

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated June 4 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Keep the Sheep rally in Perth on Friday was held among industry concern over the implications of the live sheep ban. Picture supplied.
The Keep the Sheep rally in Perth on Friday was held among industry concern over the implications of the live sheep ban. Picture supplied.

A newly announced inquiry into the government legislation surrounding the end of live sheep exports by sea will need to deliver a report in little over a fortnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.