Analysis

May beef exports surge past 110,000 tonnes

By Ken Wilcock
June 6 2024 - 11:00am
BEEF exports of over 110,000 tonnes per month are not common in Australia. 2019 was the last time exports reached this level and before that 2014 and 2015. The common link in those years was elevated slaughter of female cattle due to worsening seasonal conditions.

