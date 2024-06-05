Growers keen to retain carbendazim after EU shake up

Grain grower groups have said they will be able to manage changing chemical use patterns and maintain critical access to the European market.
In particular, the pesticides haloxyfop and carbendazim have been under the microscope, with changes to European Union maximum residue limit (MRL) requirements.
Grain Producers Australia (GPA) research and development (R&D) spokesperson Andrew Weidemann said that by and large grain growers would manage without the use of haloxyfop, which has largely been superseded by newer products.
However, he said carbendazim, a fungicide used in pulse crops was still an important tool, particularly in controlling damaging ascochyta blight in crops such as lentils.
The EU announced its intention to reduce the MRL for the grass weed selective haloxyfop on canola last year.
This move has since been confirmed, and the regulatory change will come into effect from 19 August 2024.
In response bulk handlers such as Viterra have informed growers they will not be receiving any canola treated with haloxyfop whatsoever in order to comply with EU requirements.
The carbendazim issue is more nuanced.
There is no blanket ban from the bulk handlers, but industry has been told that MRLs are tightening in international markets and that they should be seeking to transition to alternative products.
Mr Weidemann said at present GPA was recommending that growers could still use carbendazim, but only at an early stage of the crop.
"The work we have seen has shown there are no issues with residues when it is applied early, so our advice is to use it once, use it early in the season and you will be fine from an MRL perspective."
Current regulations mean growers are already limited to a maximum of two applications of carbendazim.
Mr Weidemann said farmers were keen to retain the use of carbendazim because of Australia's limited pool of pulse fungicide products and modes of action.
There are other options, such as Group 7, 11 and 12 fungicides but these either have limited efficacy or are markedly more expensive.
"There aren't really a lot of tools in the shed so we would like to at least retain some use of carbendazim within our systems and we're confident that by using it sparingly early in the season we will be able to manage our MRL obligations and keep on top of disease."
On the other hand he said he did not think moving out of the use of haloxyfop in canola would present serious challenges for the industry.
"For the most part growers have found alternatives already, we've been aware that this has been coming so we'll adjust accordingly, there is a larger pool of herbicides in Australia than fungicides which makes it easier."
He said GPA would like to see haloxyfop's registration with the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines (APVMA) maintained, even if it was not being used on canola.
"There are a number of applications for mixed farmers on pastures where it will still be very useful and that will obviously have no impact on canola," Mr Weidemann said.
