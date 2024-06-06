Quality irrigation backed by a 1570 megalitre water licence | Video

The Meadows and JK Aggregation is an outstanding 599 hectare (1479 acre) Western Downs farming operation backed by a 1570 megalitre water allocation, including 986ML of water in storage.
Located on the Moonie Highway, 7km south west of Dalby, the very well developed aggregation offered by the Bremner family comprises of 38 freehold titles and one 6ha (15 acre) leasehold portion.
The majority of the highly productive country is slightly undulating, deep rich alluvial self-mulching black soils running down to Myall Creek flats.
There is 464ha (1147 acres) of cultivation including 346ha (854 acres) of irrigated country with 244ha of flood irrigation and 102ha of lateral irrigation that is impressively modelled as having 90 per cent water reliability.
An area of 118ha (292 acres) of dryland Yeti barley was planted on May 9 and is performing well.
The balance is 134ha (331 acres) of grazing and support land with 22ha (54 acres) used for water storage and channels.
The aggregation also has a 2540ML volumetric water limit including low and no flow access.
There is currently 986ML in storage including 27ML in a licenced weir.
There is also the potential for more storage to be constructed on the aggregation.
The Meadows has a 528ML main storage and 18ML sump, while JK has a 378ML main storage and 35ML sump.
A Mait Technology telemetry system monitors the creek, dam and lateral supply channel levels and both main creek pumps.
The 915m Lindsay Zimmatic overhead lateral irrigator covers 102ha (252 acres) and comes with row crop and broadacre sprinklers.
Purchased new in 2007, the irrigator has only been used with dam water.
Three phase power is used across the aggregation.
Myall creek dissects the property supplying reliable irrigation water.
A stock and domestic bore provides spray water for the property, while a dam services the garden.
More than 4000 tonnes of manure has been applied annually for the past three years.
Structural improvements include a 9x36.5m machinery shed with a 5x9m lockage storage area, a 15x9m workshop with a vehicle hoist, a second smaller workshop, a hay shed, three 60t silos, and a 20 foot container.
The well maintained, air-conditioned three bedroom home is set in established gardens.
There are also basic timber cattle yards located on both The Meadows and JK.
Expressions of interest close with Eastern Rural on July 4.
