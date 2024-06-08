Farm Online

Hort Innovation sets ambitious $500 million goal for Frontiers R&D

June 8 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An additional $500 million is set to be invested in R&D to bolster Australia's $16.3 billion horticulture industry during the next decade. Picture supplied
An additional $500 million is set to be invested in R&D to bolster Australia's $16.3 billion horticulture industry during the next decade. Picture supplied

An additional $500 million is set to be invested in R&D during the next decade to help drive Australia's $16.3 billion horticulture industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.