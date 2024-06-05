Farm Online
Army of advisors: staffer ranks up in Albanese's office

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 6 2024 - 8:16am
The size of the Prime Minister's Office has grown to 61 positions, up from 56 in May 2023, as a parliamentary agency continues its inquiry into staffing across the offices of those in power.

