Lucindale farms are hot property but are blue gums the spoiler

There is an added complexity for farm buyers wanting to break into tightly held Lucindale in the south-east of SA.
About a quarter of the land on offer in a new property listed for sale south of the town has been planted to blue gums.
And even more of it is native bush.
Agents suggest a buyer could have the plantation harvested and tip the profits back into restoring the land to grazing.
Or they could use the forestry water licence on offer with the sale to develop the block even further.
Either way, the mixed farm on Black Range Road may present one way for buyers to avoid some of the stellar prices which have been paid for open grazing land in recent years at sought-after Lucindale.
It is a "well located parcel of opportunity", the joint selling agents say.
The property comprises 263 hectares (650 acres) of gently undulating country located about 18km from the town.
About 65ha (161 acres) has been planted to blue gum.
About 73ha (180 acres) is native bush.
At the moment about 30ha (74 acres) is considered open grazing.
The rest is mixed terrain.
Selling agents say there is already "real interest for the timber", allowing the potential income to be put back into redeveloping the property to an alternative use.
Included with the sale is a 273 megalitre forestry water licence.
No suggested selling price has been offered.
"A great opportunity to secure a property with terrific scope," agents said.
Expressions of interest close on Saturday, July 27 (unless sold before).
For more information contact the joint selling agents - Tom Pearce from TDC Livestock and Property on 0427 642138 and Nicki Wight from Ottoson Partners Real Estate on 0438 799966.
