Oak Springs delivers irrigation, dryland farming and cattle business

Western Downs property Oak Springs is a diversified 899 hectare (2222 acre) operation offering both irrigated and dryland farming and the capability to background and finish cattle.
Located 27km south west of Tara, 41km north east of Moonie, 107km south west of Dalby, and 140km north of Goondiwindi, the freehold property can be accessed from both Bullock Head Road and Old Moonie Road.
Oak Springs comprises of slightly undulating brigalow/belah country with cracking clay soils running into brown and red clay loams.
There is about 402ha (993 acres) of level cultivation country of which 142ha (350 acres) can be irrigated by two six-span Valley centre pivots servicing four circles.
There is a 600 megalitre water storage and a 15ML sump 15ML.
There is currently 200ha of barley and 110ha of wheat planted.
The balance of the property is productive grazing country with both improved pastures and native grasses.
Oak Springs is fenced into 12 paddocks, with about three-quarters of the boundary being exclusion fenced.
The 250 head working capacity steel panel cattle yards have a covered work area with a crush and scales.
Water for livestock is provided from eight dams and solar powered bore.
Other improvements include 27x13m workshop/machinery shed with a concrete floor, a 27x15m machinery shed, a hay shed, chemical storage, 11 silos, and a gravel pit.
Oak Springs also has an air-conditioned three bedroom home with an outdoor entertaining area and a double garage. There is also air-conditioned worker's accommodation.
Marketing agent Roger Lyne said Oak Springs was a versatile farming and grazing operation supported by irrigation with a gravity fed water supply.
"Oak Springs is an easily managed property with quality soils ideal for backgrounding, finishing and grain, pulse and cotton production," Mr Lyon said.
Expressions of interest close on July 11.
Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Eastern Rural.
