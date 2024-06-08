Strong selling price for central Victorian farmland

A productive Bendigo district farm has sold for $3.7 million.
The Marong sheep-cereal farm was offered across 242 hectares (598 acres).
On the sale price, the property returned $6187 per acre, a handy reward for farmland in central Victoria.
Presented to market by McKean McGregor Real Estate, the property is located about 30km west of Bendigo, and 14km west of Marong itself.
While its lifestyle opportunities so close to the city may have attracted buyers, the good-sized farm has a solid agricultural background.
Comprising four allotments bound into one title, the farm has a proven track record over more than four decades, agents said.
Its recent farm history is bound in wool and lamb production plus cropping.
"With excellent infrastructure, great shedding and fully fenced paddocks, the property is perfect for a buyer seeking good country, rural living and convenience," agents said.
Stock and house water is secured from tanks, five dams and bores.
The property's red loam soils have been boosted by applications of fowl manure, with natural pastures of clover across 12 paddocks.
Farm improvements include lots of shedding, including a main workshop, shearing shed, machinery sheds.
The farm has a three-bedroom weatherboard home set back from the road on a block with established trees.
It has an outdoor entertaining space at the rear with "multiple outbuildings" outside the house block.
