Central Victorian grazier chasing $15 million land sale to retire

The owners of a big chunk of farmland in central Victoria are selling their Baringhup holding so they can retire.
The large property sale is across three lots taking in 1347 hectares (3329 acres) and has been listed for sale at $4500 per acre.
There are 59 dams across the three lots and two shearing sheds, one near-new.
At that suggested selling price, the vendor's retirement plans would receive a $15 million boost.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts said buyers could be assured it was a genuine sale because of the owner's retirement plans.
Baringhup is on the Loddon River adjacent the Cairn Curran Reservoir - 9km from Maldon and 37km from Bendigo.
Three lots are available in the sale - Lisoux (685ha), Denning Rise (351ha) and Hillside (311ha).
The property offers opportunities for cropping but is already well set up for grazing sheep with a near-new seven-stand and raised board shearing shed the feature.
The largest parcel, Lisoux (685ha, 1693 acres) is subdivided into 18 paddocks.
Water is sourced from 23 dams (one spring-fed) with stock and domestic supplies from the Loddon River.
This lot hosts a three-bedroom brick home plus the well-appointed shearing shed which has room for storage, pressing and classing.
There is sundry other shedding including workshop plus steel stock yards.
Denning Rise (351ha, 867 acres) is subdivided into 16 paddocks.
It has 21 dams (one spring-fed) and piped water accessible from an adjacent mine.
It has a three-bedroom weatherboard home, three-stand shearing shed and machinery shed.
Hillside (311ha, 769 acres) is subdivided into nine paddocks with 15 dams (one spring-fed).
Selling agents said the property sale presented an outstanding agricultural opportunity In a reliable and well held district.
They said the farm was presented "in great heart" and provided opportunities for buyers to pursue stock grazing, wool growing, fattening plus hay growing and cropping.
"They could also be of interest to a developer with several Crown allotments running through the properties and good road frontages," they said.
For more information contact the selling agents from Nutrien Harcourts - Alister Kemp on 0407 965641 and Nick Byrne on 0428 546825.
