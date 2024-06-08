Answer the call of the wild with big Ceduna coastal block on offer

The 20 second video of a big coastal block for sale on the far west coast of the Eyre Peninsula near Ceduna gives prospective buyers some idea what's in store.
Remote SA outback, wild and definitely one for the nature lovers and those who chasing privacy and then some.
Although it's called the Beach Block, the beach itself is not what many might expect but for bird watchers, it is paradise.
What the scrub block does definitely offer is enormous size, 1572 hectares or 3884 acres of unspoiled wilderness.
That's almost 16 square kilometres.
Located just 15km west of the Ceduna fruit checkpoint and just off the sealed Denial Bay Road, the block has no buildings and is currently home to grazing sheep.
The property is dotted with swamps, scrub, blue bush, salt bush and spear grass.
Selling agents from Elders Real Estate say the area is already a well known haven for birdwatchers.
The property famously attracts a variety of rare bird species such as the Red Knot from North America, the Great Knot from Siberia/Russia, the Greater and Lesser Sand Plover from New Zealand, the Pacific Golden Plover from Alaska, and the Eastern Curlew from China and Russia.
It is also home to a rare plant - Bead Samphire (Tecticornia Flabelliformis), adding to its ecological significance.
Agents say the block has some old stock fencing which "remains sufficient" for livestock management and there is several kilometres of new fencing on its western boundary.
The land is connected to a mains water supply with a large holding tank and stock trough.
One of the property's unique features is its beach access to Mac's Creek.
This access is conditional on 4WD use and low tides.
The property is being offered through expressions of interest closing on Friday, June 28.
No selling price has been suggested.
For more information contact Elaine Seal from Elders Real Estate on 0428 400210.
