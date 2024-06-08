Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Answer the call of the wild with big Ceduna coastal block on offer

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 8 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The 20 second video of a big coastal block for sale on the far west coast of the Eyre Peninsula near Ceduna gives prospective buyers some idea what's in store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.