Dry start hits canola projections

By Gregor Heard
June 7 2024 - 1:47pm
Canola crops are finally starting to poke through after a dry autumn in southern and western Australia. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Canola plantings are set to drop by 11 per cent year on year as the dry start to the season in key growing regions saw growers switch into other crops more suited to shorter growing seasons.

