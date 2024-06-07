Farm Online
Workers walk off until further notice as cheese factory dispute escalates

By Sean Ford
June 8 2024 - 9:00am
Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday addresses workers at the Saputo cheese factory in Burnie. Picture by Katri Strooband
Maintenance workers have walked off the job until further notice in a major escalation of a long-running pay dispute at Saputo Dairy Australia's Burnie cheese factory in northern Tasmania.

