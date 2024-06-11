Lake-side lucerne farm punches above its weight with four summer cuts

Offers of more than $2.3 million are sought for a highly productive lucerne farm on the shores of Lake Alexandrina in SA.
It may only be small at 57 hectares (141 acres) but the Langhorne Creek property has pivot irrigation to boost its cash-making opportunity.
Lots of planning and lots of investment has gone into creating multiple income streams from the land.
Agents from Elders Real Estate are also pitching the property at the lifestyle market but the access to 400 megalitres of irrigation water means this property punches above its weight.
It is currently producing around 15,000 small lucerne bales with four cuts over summer.
The remaining three paddocks (24ha) were used over summer to finish 700 cross-bred lambs on irrigated sorghum.
With its continuous cropping enterprise, Prime lambs are introduced post-harvest to maximise production from the holding.
There has been a strong focus on pasture improvement over the years to boost lucerne production.
The property features productive sandy loam soils and a reliable annual rainfall of 400mm.
The irrigation water is licensed from the River Murray, two bores and the lake.
A new Lindsay lateral pivot irrigator covering 200 metres takes care of a 14ha paddock with smaller irrigated blocks all in lucerne with the big lateral having brand new stand of thick Warrego lucerne.
Wintertime paddocks are used for lambing ewes (currently 350) with oats sown for winter watered from existing water licences and buying water on the temporary market.
Minimum tillage methods have been in place over many years with a conscious emphasis on weed control.
There is also lots of hay storage.
Other farm improvements include new sheep yards and new concreted workshop.
Koroneiki Olives have been planted along line the driveway as another income opportunity.
There is new fencing with posts and rails around the home and entrance way.
"A rare find, properties like these rarely enter the marketplace," agents said.
It also has a quality three-bedroom home privately located on the property.
For more information contact Sylvia Jemson-Ledger from Elders on 0487 301390.
