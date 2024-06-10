Farm Online
Value of beef sent to Indonesia outstrips live cattle exports for first time

Updated June 10 2024 - 12:57pm, first published 12:00pm
In this graph from the Indonesia-Australia Partnership on Food Security in Red Meat and Cattle, the spike in the amount of Australian beef sent to Indonesia last year is evident but values were also at very high levels.
The value of the boxed beef Australia shipped to Indonesia last year hit a new record and, for the first time, exceeded the value of Australia's live cattle landed in the country.

