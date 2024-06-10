BeefEx speaker line-up for 2024 revealed

Lot feeders and agricultural stakeholders can expect an impressive lineup of international keynote speakers at the Australian feedlot industry's premier conference, BeefEx 2024, to be hosted by the Australian Lot Feeders' Association.
Headline speakers from across the globe will share insights into markets, trade, environmental and sustainability regulations, artificial intelligence, staff recruitment, decision-making under pressure and more at the event in Brisbane on October 15 to 17.
ALFA president Barb Madden said this year's program explored challenges and opportunities faced at feedlots every day, as well as big-picture, future-thinking ideas to challenge feedlot businesses and industry perceptions.
"ALFA brought the best of the best together at BeefEx 2022, and this year's event will be no exception," she said.
"We are excited to bring the latest insights to our sector and we look forward to welcoming the array of talent we have on the program this October."
Saving the lives of 460 people, Qantas A380 captain Richard de Crespigny sure knows what it's like to work under pressure. Thanks to Lallemand Animal Nutrition, lot feeders will get to hear his story of leadership, teamwork and problem solving. There's a lot to learn about the best way to handle a crisis, BeefEx organisers say.
Professor Ralph Schoellhammer will share how Australian agriculture must be bold and innovative to secure its future, off the back of his experience working with the European agriculture, mining and energy sectors.
A fresh take on operational sustainability, leadership, commodity markets and the supply chain will come from US intensive animal industries consultant Joe Kerns, while Australian Rugby League Chief Executive Ben Ikin will provide his tips for "picking" the right team.
Lot feeders will take to the stage to share their insights and stories, and Joel Giacomantonio from Super Butcher will provide the low-down on customer conversations and grain-fed beef trends with chef Gary Johnson exploring what really drives customer behaviour.
Taking the program back into the feedlot, University of Queensland's Dr Sarah Meale will explain the science behind the industry's holy grail combination to reduce methane and increase productivity.
"There is something for everyone in this year's program and that's without even considering the social aspects of the program and networking," Mrs Madden said.
"Being a demanding and fast-paced sector, it's important to us that we provide people with a chance to learn about what's on the horizon, facilitate connections and most importantly, put on a good show."
BeefEx 2024 is expected to attract more than 700 delegates and a full exhibition trade show from across the supply chain at the RNA Showgrounds in Brisbane.
View the full program on the BeefEx website. Early bird tickets are available now; register via the BeefEx website.
