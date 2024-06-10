Cotton researcher finalists announced

The three finalists for Cotton Australia's Researcher of the Year Award have been announced.
The finalists are Lisa Bird, a senior research scientist with NSW DPI, specialising in entomology,
Nicole McDonald, a senior researcher with CQ University, focused on workforce strategy and Alice Payne, professor and Dean of the School of Fashion and Textiles at RMIT.
Cotton Australia general manager Michael Murray said the three finalists, all of who work on on Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC)-supported projects, were all making significant contributions to the industry.
"Australian cotton growers have a deserved reputation for growing high quality sustainable fibre but the foundation for that success has, and continues to be, the world-leading research projects underway looking at all aspects of growing cotton," Mr Murray said.
He said the researcher of the year awards, sponsored by Cotton Seed Distributor (CSD), were designed to recognise the hard R&D work that allowed the industry to thrive.
CSD chief executive Ian Taylor said he was delighted his organisation sponsored an award for the industry's unsung heroes.
"We have the greatest respect for our researchers and scientists because they play a direct role in improving the quality, yield and efficiency of the cotton industry over many years," he said.
Dr Bird, who works at Narrabri, is involved with a leading insecticide management program trying to minimise insecticide resistance.
Dr McDonald's work looks at worker relations and how importance it was that workers feed valued and cared for by their employers.
Dr Payne is involved in sustainable fashion, with research in the environmental and social sustainability areas.
The award recipients will be announced during the Australian Cotton Conference which starts on 6 August on the Gold Coast.
