Farm Online
Home/Dairy

NSW government caught on back foot for unfolding South Coast dairy disaster

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
June 11 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW South Coast dairy farmer Tim Cochrane on his drenched paddocks. Picture supplied
NSW South Coast dairy farmer Tim Cochrane on his drenched paddocks. Picture supplied

A combination of natural events across an extended period that has battered NSW South Coast dairy farmers has them feeling they have been forgotten by the government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.