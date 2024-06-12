Farm Online
Home/Dairy

People, planet and profitability focus brings success for NSW dairy

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 12 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People, planet and profitability form a triple-profit bottom-line target for James and Chris McRae.

Sexed semen, permanent pastures, a triple-profit bottom line of planet, profitability and people, sustainability and succession planning are some of the ingredients for the success of the 280-hectare dairy farm run by James and Chris McRae, Raelands, Barrington, NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.