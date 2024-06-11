Farm Online

Australia, Japan set to further strengthen horticulture trade

June 11 2024 - 11:00am
Australian horticulture's $154 million annual trade relationship with Japan is set to be further developed. Picture supplied
Efforts are underway to further grow horticulture's already significant relationship between Australia and Japan through a series of inbound and outbound trade activities.

