Australia, Japan set to further strengthen horticulture trade

Efforts are underway to further grow horticulture's already significant relationship between Australia and Japan through a series of inbound and outbound trade activities.
Delivered through Hort Innovation, led by AUSVEG and supported by Australian Fresh Produce Alliance, the program will enable Australian and Japanese horticulture industry representatives to build relationships, expand networks, exchange knowledge, and explore commercial and research opportunities.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said at $154 million Japan was currently Australia's fourth largest trading partner by value, representing six per cent of total Australian horticulture exports.
"Through initiatives such as this, that opportunity can only grow," Mr Fifield said.
"This program will see Australian growers showcase where our quality produce originates from through farm visits and tours for Japanese representatives and will offer both countries the chance to establish connections and work together on mutually-beneficial outcomes."
AFPA chief executive officer Claire McClelland said Japan held immense potential for Australian horticulture.
"By working together, we can unlock new opportunities, drive sustainable growth, and support growing two-way trade with Japan," Ms McClelland said.
AUSVEG chief executive officer Michael Coote said the program was focused on relationship building.
"The program emphasises creating and strengthening connections between Japan and Australia through visits to Australian farms, research centres, and institutions, offering Japanese counterparts' insights into diverse horticultural crops across Australian states, growing regions and commodities," Mr Coote said.
The program announced on Tuesday is funded by Hort Innovation's Frontiers and a Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Showcasing Australian Horticulture Grant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.