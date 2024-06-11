Farm Online
Western Downs property sold under the hammer for $1761/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 11 2024 - 11:30am
Destocked property Noondoomally has sold under the hammer for $1761/acre. Picture supplied
The 764 hectare (1888 acre) Western Downs property Noondoomally has sold at auction for $3.325 million - about $4352/ha ($1761/acre).

