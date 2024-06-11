Farm Online
Home/Beef

Rain, tighter supply fails to send cattle prices on an upward journey

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 11 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A good number of Victorian border cattle are being trucked to northern NSW and southern Queensland at the moment, agents report.
A good number of Victorian border cattle are being trucked to northern NSW and southern Queensland at the moment, agents report.

A degree of stability appears to be settling into cattle pricing with neither widespread rain nor a decrease in supply having much impact on a sideways-tracking market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.