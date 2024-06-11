Farm Online
Slight bounce in wool market but true upward trend a way off

By Victoria Nugent
June 12 2024 - 7:00am
Tighter supply of wool has caused an uptick in competition in the market over the past week, but more consistent price relief could still be months away.

