Quality 1731 hectare (4277 acre) Wandoan cattle breeding and fattening property Sundown remains on the market after being passed in at auction for $7.8 million.
Located 28km south west of Wandoan, 153km from Roma and 222km from Dalby, Sundown is being offered by brothers George and Neville Weldon, whose family has held the country since 1948.
Sundown features productive brigalow and belah soils that run into ironbark and box ridges, with appletree and gum on the creeks.
A large percentage of property was previously farmed and has been returned to pasture, with species including buffel, Rhodes, green panic, and Queensland blue grasses, and herbages in season.
The property currently has about 120ha (300 acres) of cultivation, of which 24ha (60 acres) is sown to oats.
Sundown is noted for growing progeny out to 520kg-plus.
The well watered property has 11 dams, a bore, tanks and four troughs and tanks.
There are also frontages to Old and Wandoan creeks.
The well fenced property is divided into 14 main paddocks and three holding paddocks with a mixture of steel and wooden fences with barbed wire.
Improvements include two solid homes, a three bay steel shed, a four bay car shed, and a two bay timber and steel shed, as well as two sets of cattle yards.
Sundown features a bitumen road frontage and is handy to major selling centres, feedlots and grain facilities.
Contact Rick Benham, 0457 856 897, or David Benham, 0456 599 070, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
