Credits to sell and beef still carbon negative: Have your cake and eat it too

By Shan Goodwin
Updated June 11 2024 - 2:42pm, first published 2:00pm
The Blomfield family's Cheyenne beef property at Walcha in NSW is breaking new ground in carbon farming. Picture supplied.
A straight-forward formula of leaving plants in a growing phase for longer has delivered an impressive issuance of carbon credits for a small beef property soil project.

