Click go the blades for Oberon's Quickshear

Shearers across the Trans Tasman will be sharpening their blades to vie for the largest cash prize for a quick shearing event in the world.
In what's expected to be a hot contest, the Oberon Quickshear will be held in conjunction with the town's show on February 12 with in excess of $20,000 in prize money up for grabs.
Locals Aaron Booth and Joel Ryan along with Josh Clayton who was 14 short of cracking a world shearing record 18 months ago have teamed up to make this year's event bigger than ever after it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Competitors will have to shear a sheep in the quickest time but the lamb has to be shorn to a saleyard standard.
There will also be the Artie Ryan Memorial (in honour of Joel's father) who was a left-handed shearer killed in a car accident in 2003.
Competitors will shear left-handed and then skull a hot can of VB before their time is recorded.
All money raised will go towards a local woman who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
People can nominate for the event by visiting the Oberon Quickshear Facebook page.
