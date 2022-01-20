Applications open for next round of MLA Ambassadors program

Meat & Livestock Australia is calling on people working across the red meat supply chain with a passion for telling the great stories about the industry to apply for the next round of the Ambassadors for the Red Meat Industry program.

MLA general manager of communications Lucy Broad said the first two online workshops for the new program were very successful, with 25 people honing their skills as industry ambassadors.

"We have had people from across Australia and across the supply chain take part, including producers, chefs, stock agents, butchers and traders, among many other professions," Ms Broad said.

"The participants have taken part in shared values training, media training and social media training, which has given them the skills to be an effective voice for the red meat industry.

"We strongly encourage anyone working in the red meat industry who wants to boost their skills in communication, building trust and engagement to apply for this program."

Pending any COVID-19 related restrictions, the 2022 workshops will be held in-person at locations based on where the successful applicants are from.

The Ambassadors program is an intensive development opportunity offering participants training in community engagement, communication through media and social media, and building trust with consumers.

The program is designed for producers and people in industry support roles throughout the red meat supply chain, with successful participants joining MLA's alumni of ambassadors across Australia.

Ambassadors program participant Emma Fessey, Brewarrina, NSW, said the program was a valuable opportunity to develop her skills and share her evolving journey and experiences across the red meat industry with others.

Emma works for AuctionsPlus, helps out on her family's sheep, cattle and goat property and is aiming to compete in the rowing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"As an athlete who sees red meat as an integral part of my diet and to high performance, I enjoy discussing the nutritional benefits associated with red meat consumption and importantly, the journey of 'paddock to plate' as many consumers can be unaware of the process," she said.

"This is something I am passionate about sharing and educating others about.

"The workshop equipped me with important communication and interpersonal skills to be able to lead open and honest conversations about the many dynamic nuances of the red meat industry.

"From these learnings, I feel confident in my ability to acknowledge and understand concerns of others and how to navigate those to ultimately generate a more comprehensive understanding of our industry for those both inside and outside the red meat sector."

The 2022 Ambassadors workshops will be held on the following dates:

8-9 February, plus a follow-up hour on 10 Feb

8-9 March, plus a follow-up hour on 10 Mar

22-23 March, plus a follow-up hour on 24 Mar

6-7 April, plus a follow-up hour on 8 April

25-26 May, plus a follow-up hour on 27 May

To find out more about the program and its requirements, and to submit an Expression of Interest, visit the MLA website.

