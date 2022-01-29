Dairy feeding infrastructure event postponed until May

A northern Victorian two-day event about planning, investing in and operating dairy feeding and housing infrastructure has been postponed.



The event, originally slated for February 1-2, will now be held May 10-11.

The two-day event will give participants the opportunity to learn about improving their dairy farm business infrastructure.



It is also aimed at those already operating an intensive farm system.

It features technical presentations as well as farm bus tours to farms featuring freestalls, composted barns, robotic barns, dairy dry lots and roofed feedpads.



The event is free but only 200 tickets available. Information about booking tickets will be released closer to the event.



For more information on dairy feeding and housing systems, visit Adapting Dairy Farm Systems

