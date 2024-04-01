Farm Online
Ashgrove milks a world first with low methane dairy production

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
April 2 2024 - 6:30am
Ashgrove has teamed up with Tasmanian seaweed farmer and emerging specialist stockfeed processor, Sea Forest to produce the world's first low emissions milk.
It's generally best known for marketing a classy and innovative line up of specialty cheeses, but Tasmania's Ashgrove dairy now also lays claim to bottling the world's first commercially available low-emission milk.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

