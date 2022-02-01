Schools wanted for Picasso Cows 2022

Dairy Australia's Picasso Cows program is back in 2022 and it is searching for more schools to participate.



This eight-week fun and engaging learning experience will educate children about the dairy industry, farm to plate and health benefits of dairy all while decorating an almost life-size fibreglass cow for their school to keep.

The curriculum-aligned program was developed in consultation with teachers and education consultants.



It teaches primary aged students about the many facets of the Australian dairy industry, from the nutritional benefits of consuming dairy foods to what life is like on a dairy farm and how milk is produced.



If anyone knows of a school in their area which doesn't have a Picasso Cow and would like to participate please email schools@dairyaustralia.com.au.

For more information about Picasso Cows or our other schools programs visit dairy.com.au.

