Kicking goals with dairy business planning workshops

Queensland and northern NSW dairy farm business are investing in infrastructure, employing staff and improving their work-life balance, thanks to innovative industry workshops.

Called Our Farm Our Plan, these free sessions facilitated by Dairy Australia's regional organisation Subtropical Dairy, help farmers improve their business performance and manage volatility with the assistance of industry professionals.

For Warwick, Qld, dairy farmer Rob Stewart, Our Farm Our Plan supported his family to develop a sustainable farm model and address succession planning.

"We wanted to see what the farm is capable of without pushing it beyond its means so therefore a fourth generation can continue - my kids - if they choose that path," he said.

The workshops concentrate on goal setting and creating a farm business plan with participants assisted by an industry consultant and Subtropical Dairy.

Mr Stewart said this provided structure and accountability for everyone in his family business.

"If it wasn't for the Dairy Australia program, we wouldn't have got help," he said.



"We would have worked it out ourselves, but when there are professionals out there, their expertise is definitely worth chasing-up instead of making mistakes on our own."

The Stewarts were one of six dairy farm businesses to join recent Subtropical Dairy facilitated Our Farm Our Plan workshops.

Subtropical Dairy regional extension officer, southeast Queensland, Belinda Haddow said Our Farm Our Planwas open to all dairy businesses, with many using the workshops to guide future investments or better manage the balance between business and family.

"Work life balance and family time is a common challenge farm businesses bring to the Our Farm Our Plan workshops," she said.

"They are hoping to structure their business to meet the needs of their family - not just provide for their family - in a profitable and sustainable way.



"Part of this strategy meant focusing on employing labour and the process of doing that."

Construction of compost barns and calf-rearing facilities have also been popular business goals.

All participants complete a workshop block of one hour per week and remain supported by Subtropical Dairy and the consultant for two years.

Our Farm Our Plan is a mixture of group discussion, online learning and one-on-one mentoring.

"People we've had in the session so far have just said 'it's not so much about the planning, the workshops are encouraging vital business conversations'," Ms Haddow said.

"The process is as important as getting the plan on a page. The plan itself helps people focus on their business and gets everyone working together."

