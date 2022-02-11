Live-ex moves into the classroom

Students from Taminmin College, on Darwin's rural fringe, will be among participants in the school program being run in conjunction with this year's LIVEXchange conference, on November 9 and 10.

LiveCorp Chief Executive Officer Wayne Collier says it's a great opportunity for them to make connections, ask questions and learn about live exports.

ALSO SEE:

"We're organising a full day of activities, including a tour of crucial parts of the export supply chain such as licensed cattle yards and Darwin port, meetings with members of the Young Livestock Exporters Network, and hearing from speakers at the conference itself," Mr Collier said.

"Live exports are an integral part of the cattle industry in northern Australia, providing employment and supporting communities both directly and in-directly. We want the students to understand how the industry works, as well as the career options both here and overseas."

Taminmin College has a strong agricultural focus, with a mixed produce tropical farm of 75 hectares which is fully integrated into its educational programs.

VET Operations and Quality Assurance Coordinator Susan Burgess says a mix of senior students will go to LIVEXchange, to get exposure to a different aspect of the livestock industry.

"Some have chosen agricultural electives as part of their mainstream studies. Others are doing a Certificate II or III in Agriculture as a transition to work or further education, with a significant practical component. Either way, the conference will be a great way to broaden their horizons," Ms Burgess said.

"It will also be terrific for students doing the certificate courses to identify potential opportunities for work placements. They do two a year, to get hands-on experience in a variety of roles, and they're always looking for new contacts."

The theme for LIVEXchange 2022 is From here to there together: strengthening our foundations and creating connections. It is run by LiveCorp and the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council, this year in conjunction with the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters' Association.



Registrations are open at www.livexchange.com.au

For all the big news in beef, sign up below to receive our Red Meat newsletter.

