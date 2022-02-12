Next generation of exhibitors show off their skills /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/ad651d9f-bfea-473a-9d74-ce93b92da109_rotated_270.JPG/r0_719_2304_2021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg The next generations of exhibitors have taken to the show ring. dairy, 2022-02-12T18:00:00+11:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6295342447001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6295342447001 Nowra Show under 10 junior paraders.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: Youngster Mitchell Chittick prepares to go into the junior paraders at the Nowra Show.

One of the highlights of the dairy cattle judging at this year's Nowra Show was the junior paraders.

The first classes of the day witnessed the next generation of young showers.

And they certainly didn't disappoint, displaying some wonderful skills.

GOOD WIN: Six-year-old Lucy Cochrane leading Kangawarra Elaine took out the under 10s junior paraders. She is pictured with the chief cattle steward and proud grandfather Alan Garratty.

The opening class for under 10s was huge with no less than 16 youngsters taking to the ring.

The opening class was won by six-year-old Lucy Cochrane.

Lucy's win, leading Kangawarra Elaine, came on the 50th anniversary of the first Kangawarra cow to be shown at the Nowra by the Cochrane family, by her grandfather, Geoff.

Bridgett Williams won the 11-14 section, Elly Simms the 15-17s, and Iszi Crawford the 19-25s.

The overall champion parader was Elly Simms, who exhibited Rivendell Oscar Elly.

WNNER: Champion parader was Elly Simms, who exhibited Rivendell Oscar Elly, with judge Mark Mark Pattulo.

The story Next generation of exhibitors show off their skills first appeared on South Coast Register.