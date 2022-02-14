Fox & Lillie scholarship recipients announced

Two Longerenong College students have been awarded $5000 scholarships through Fox & Lillie to assist with their agricultural studies.



Thomas Baird from Curlwaa, NSW and Melea McKay from Drummartin, Victoria were recently awarded the 2021/2022 Fox & Lillie Rural Foundation Scholarships.

The scholarships are designed to help support young people who are looking to pursue a career in the agricultural industry, providing financial assistance towards tuition fees and student housing over the two-year course period at Longerenong College in Victoria.

Fox & Lillie Rural has been offering student scholarships at Longerenong College for more than five years as part of the company's ongoing commitment to attract more young people to the wool industry.

"We're excited to be playing our role in supporting the next generation coming into the agribusiness industry. Longerenong College and other agriculture colleges and universities are providing students with excellent training in the rural sector and we are excited to see there is so much growing interest in the industry," managing director Jonathan Lillie said.

Longerenong College student and Fox & Lillie Rural scholarship recipient Melea McKay.

Mr Baird said the scholarship will provide great financial stability for his studies.

"It's been fantastic meeting all these likeminded people at Longerenong College," he said.



"Undertaking work placement at Fox & Lillie this year as part of the scholarship will provide another perspective into the wool industry and how it all works and I'm really looking forward to this."

MORE READING:





Longerenong College's business development officer Donna Winfield said the college was experiencing a boom with a high number of enrolments for the 2022 and to keep up with demand recently announced a $6.5 million project to construct new student accomodation, a communal building, parking and landscaping.

"The range of animal, agronomy, business and digital studies offered at Longerenong College has drawn a lot of interest from young people from all around Australia who are looking to pursue a career in the agricultural industry," she said.



"The project will support the college to meet the increasing demand from students who wish to study agriculture while experiencing the benefits associated with a full-residential education experience." said Donna.

"We thank companies like Fox & Lillie who have been supporting students at the college for a number of years and continue to do so."

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.