AWI China campaigns credited for $122M extra wool sales

Targeted marketing campaigns run by Australian Wool Innovation in China in 2021 have been given the credit for an $122 million boost in sales of Australian wool.

AWI's acting CEO John Roberts says the results underline the importance of promoting our wool to major consumer markets around the world.

"This is more proof of AWI delivering strong results for Australia's wool grower by tapping into the world's most lucrative fashion market - China," he said.

"The biggest selling items were in womenswear including knitted sweaters and cardigans.

"The latest campaign highlighted the premium natural qualities and effortless style of Merino wool - all with the aim to make Merino wool the most coveted apparel fibre for consumers during China's 2021 winter.

"Planning is already underway to build on this success and to create even more demand for Australian wool."

AWI subsidiary The Woolmark Company partnered with TMALL to put Merino wool at the front of digitally savvy shoppers' minds, whilst further championing the wool products of premium Chinese and international brands.

TMALL, which is part of Alibaba Group, is the most visited business-to-consumer online retail website in China and accounts for nearly half of all retail e-commerce sales.

The Woolmark Company's collaboration with TMALL built on similar campaigns in the previous two years.

The Woolmark Company also worked with China billionaire social media sensation Viya, dubbed the "queen of live streaming" with over 100 million followers to host a popular livestream event in September.



MORE READING:

Brand partners for the 2021 campaigns included MO&Co, Lily, Eifini, GXG, Dazzle, Edition and Banxiaoxue.

Campaign analysis showed $122 million in wool sales throughout Wool Week, the Singles Day Double 11 festival and the Couples Day Double 12 festival, a 40 per cent rise from the $87 million spend from the previous year.

The campaign also generated 54,100,936 video views, showing a 230pc uplift year on year and 380 million Wool Hub page views, up by 27pc.

Purchase intention for Merino wool rose sharply, with the percentage of consumers with higher intention reaching 87.1pc, up by 22.4pc from the previous year.

Analysis also showed a 40.5pc increase in awareness for Merino wool.

Despite trade tensions between China and Australia since April 2020, demand for Australian wool remains strong, with Beijing setting its 2022 import quota for Australian wool at 40,203 tonnes, up from 38,288 tonnes.

The increase was in line with China-Australia Free Trade Agreement commitments, which will see the quota grow by 5pc each year to reach 44,324 tonnes in 2024.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

