Little artists shine in Fox & Lillie art competion

Winning entry from Isla Harris, 4 of Yeelanna, SA.

The winners of wool exporter Fox & Lillie's first ever school holiday art competition have been announced, with three budding artists winning prizes for their creations

Three winners were chosen to represent the different age groups that entered the sheep-themed art competition- four-year-old Isla Harris from Yeelanna, South Australia, 11-year-old Eva Butler from Urana, NSW and 13-year-old Lachie Gramlick from Barfold, Victoria.

With her entry, Isla told judges that she liked sheep because they were soft and fluffy, while Eva's artwork titled My pet sheep Oats drew on her connection to a beloved poddy lamb.



"My favourite thing about sheep is when we get to raise them as poddy lambs and get to name them, like Oats," she said.



"Then I love that they always remember us when we bring them in with the big mob."

Winning entry from Eva Butler, 11, from Urana, NSW, "My pet sheep Oats"

Lachie had a similar experience, this year raising two orphaned lambs, Rose and Daisy.

"They roam around the yards and I feed them grain," he said.



"They have special ear tags and I look forward to them having their own lambs one day."

The winners were decided through a combination of votes from Fox & Lillie staff and from the general public via Facebook.

Fox & Lillie media and marketing assistant Rachael Ward said there had been a number of entries from across the country.

"For a first time competition, I think it did well enough and hopefully there is even more interest next year," she said.

"Our entrants were aged from four right up to 15 and the artworks included pencil drawings, paintings and even 3D models.

"I think we need to be encouraging arts and creativity with our rural children as they probably don't have the same access to art as children in cities.

"It's great to be able to promote artistic pursuits as well as our sheep and wool industry."

The winners will be rewarded with a range of prizes from Fox & Lillie, Geelong Weaving Mill, Tarndwarncoort Homestead, Buttonworks Australia and Lindner Quality Socks.

"It was wonderful to partner with some Australian family-run businesses that are making quality wool products," Ms Ward said.

Winning entry from Lachie Gramlick, 13, from Barfold, Victoria

