Move to the high country and mind your own fishy business

If you were thinking of getting in a bit of fishing after your move to the high country, this is the property for you.



You don't even have to bait a hook.

Plus you can share your catch of mountain trout and salmon with others, lots of others.

A fish farm has hit the market on the foothills of Mount Hotham in the Ovens Valley with a suggested price tag of $4.25 million.

For that price you get your mountain retreat over 7.4 hectares (18.3 acres) and the 30 fish ponds which are the heart of your new fishy business.

About five kilometres from Harrietville and 20km from the popular tourist spot at Bright, Mountain Fresh Trout and Salmon Farm is offered on a walk-in walk-out basis.



The farm's ponds are charged with 12 million litres from the Stony Creek and the Ovens River per day and are brimming with fish destined for the wholesale or direct to the public markets.



Licensed species include Rainbow Trout, Atlantic Salmon, Golden Trout, Brown Trout, Brook Trout and Tiger/Cheetah Trout.



At the rear of the property is the owner's near new four-bedroom homestead with views of the enterprise and the valley.



The extra large open plan living room has a vaulted ceiling and French fire place.



There is also a separate fully remodelled manager's cottage, shop for fish sales and shedding for the current operation.



Agents for the business say it is already "extremely well patronised".



The wholesale business supplies to butchers, restaurants, deli's and Sydney and Melbourne fish markets.



Live fish are supplied to government operations, commercial fish farms and private customers.



The fish farm stocks Atlantic salmon and a variety of trout species and sells as much caviar as it is able to produce.



"The current operation continues to grow year in year out with tourist numbers increasing and the continued increasing awareness of fresh and sustainable food sources," agents say.



A long handover period is available to ensure a smooth transition for the new owners.



For more information contact the joint selling agents Gerard Gray from Dickens Real Estate on 0439 551032 or Nick Myer from Elders Rural on 0427 610278.

